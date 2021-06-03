Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 741 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.47. The company had a trading volume of 153,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,450,660. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $414.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

