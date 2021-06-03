Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,239 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $406.19. 37,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

