Smoothy (SMTY) Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $692,982.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00066809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00308467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00230460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.01141260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.60 or 1.00095684 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033246 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.