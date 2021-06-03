SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

