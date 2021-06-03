Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.26

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and traded as low as $26.81. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.96, with a volume of 38,599 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

