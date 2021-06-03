SonoCoin (SONO) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. SonoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $147,156.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00068313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.54 or 0.00313448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00232404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.73 or 0.01185610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,757.50 or 0.99951888 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033562 BTC.

SonoCoin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SonoCoin Coin Trading

