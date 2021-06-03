Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,600. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sonova has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

