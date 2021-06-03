Sora Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.02 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Sora has a total market cap of $142.02 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Sora coin can now be purchased for about $405.78 or 0.01042644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00157289 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000568 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sora is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sora is sora.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora using one of the exchanges listed above.

