Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.63. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 86,191 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

