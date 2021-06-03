Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,132 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $123,291,000 after acquiring an additional 114,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

