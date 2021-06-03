Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up approximately 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.53. 1,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $78.26. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

