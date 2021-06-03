Spaceswap (MILK2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Spaceswap coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00069067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.04 or 0.00316663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00227632 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $465.24 or 0.01187733 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,102.99 or 0.99827899 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033746 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars.

