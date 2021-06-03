SparkPoint Fuel Price Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $111,715.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

