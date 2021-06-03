SparkPoint Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 22.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $47.10 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00082983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.61 or 0.01023530 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,658.09 or 0.09416756 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,092,309,491 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

