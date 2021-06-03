Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.14. 1,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Commercial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Commercial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.