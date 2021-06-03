SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPTN stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.17. 23,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,828. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPTN. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

