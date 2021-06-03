SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

SPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

