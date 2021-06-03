SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares were down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84. Approximately 1,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 354,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $719.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

