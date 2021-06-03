SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 1.0% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 206,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,165. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.34.

