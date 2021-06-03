SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Rice Partnership LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,772. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.