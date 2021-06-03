SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,189,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after acquiring an additional 61,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 59,377 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $55.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.12.

