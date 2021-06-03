Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,272 ($42.75). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,261 ($42.61), with a volume of 195,856 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXS. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of -223.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,644.86.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 318 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). Insiders have acquired a total of 327 shares of company stock worth $1,029,372 over the last quarter.

About Spectris (LON:SXS)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

