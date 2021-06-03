Spectrum (SPT) Trading 9% Higher This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $35,834.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00494094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011484 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000234 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

