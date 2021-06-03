Spiking (SPIKE) Trading Up 160.2% Over Last Week

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Spiking has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $3,347.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spiking has traded 160.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.78 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00053333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.25 or 0.09380936 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.