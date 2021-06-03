Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. Splunk has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.61.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

