Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $11.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.00. The stock had a trading volume of 331,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,908. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPLK. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

