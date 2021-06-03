Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $206.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.15.

SPLK stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.95. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

