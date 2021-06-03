Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $118.01. Splunk shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 21,076 shares trading hands.

The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after buying an additional 337,942 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.95.

About Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

