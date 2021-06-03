Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $783.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

