Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.