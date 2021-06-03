Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SPWH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.