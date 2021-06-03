SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,365 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of SPX FLOW worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $34,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,864,000 after purchasing an additional 375,264 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

