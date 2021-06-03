SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $546,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

