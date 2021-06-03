SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 373.11 ($4.87).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPG stock traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 292.30 ($3.82). 1,061,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,301. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.