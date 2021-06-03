St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,434 ($18.74). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,427.50 ($18.65), with a volume of 976,741 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,341.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

In other news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total value of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98). Also, insider Emma Griffin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,252 shares of company stock worth $34,423,547.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.