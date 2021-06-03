Stacks Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $15.35 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00070115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00285747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00199118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.21 or 0.01188795 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,944,432 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

