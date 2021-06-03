Stafi Hits Market Capitalization of $16.86 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Stafi has a total market cap of $16.86 million and $11.84 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.73 or 0.00274466 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009224 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012956 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

