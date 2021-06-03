Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 89.30 ($1.17). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 87.15 ($1.14), with a volume of 932,240 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGC shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. The company has a market cap of £480.09 million and a P/E ratio of -32.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.78.

In related news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

About Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

