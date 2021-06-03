Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,920 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products accounts for approximately 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.28% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,115. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.12.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

