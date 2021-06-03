State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,282,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $147,171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,537,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 62,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,523,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,940,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,771,000 after purchasing an additional 262,605 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

