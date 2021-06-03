State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Black Knight worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 696,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,157 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $71.69 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

