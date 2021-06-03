State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $173.82 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

