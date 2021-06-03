State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pentair worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Pentair by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $70.68 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

