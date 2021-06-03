State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $211.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

