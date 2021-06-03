State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $11,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $206.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $211.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
