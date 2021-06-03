State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.89 Million Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Cable One worth $11,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cable One by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,842.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,791.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 7.16 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,788.00.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

