State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.70 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Repligen worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN opened at $178.44 on Thursday. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.92. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

