State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $12,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,132,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,841 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,701,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,582 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,039.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,140 shares of company stock valued at $793,431. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.77.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

