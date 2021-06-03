State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

