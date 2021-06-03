State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,470,000 after acquiring an additional 759,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,572,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,401,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,709,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,359. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.72.

Shares of LPLA opened at $146.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.58. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

