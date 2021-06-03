State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Five Below worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,122,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 750.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 296,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,554,000 after buying an additional 261,549 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $32,091,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,081,000 after buying an additional 169,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,769 shares in the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

FIVE opened at $179.97 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.