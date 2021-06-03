State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 11,500 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of CF Industries worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,933,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,959,000 after purchasing an additional 347,718 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 442,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 325,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,125 shares of company stock worth $6,966,459. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

NYSE:CF opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

